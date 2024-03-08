Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness extends his contract after speculation over Bayern job

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness signed a contract extension on Friday in a move which seems to rule him out of contention for the soon-to-be vacant Bayern Munich job. Third-place Stuttgart says Hoeness has extended his contract through to the end of the 2026-27 season. Hoeness has been in charge for 11 months and narrowly avoided relegation last season before putting Stuttgart in contention to qualify for the Champions League. His contract had been due to run out next year. Hoeness is the nephew of former Bayern president Uli Hoeness and was a Stuttgart youth player as a teenager.

