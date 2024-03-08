Stuttgart celebrate coach’s commitment with win over Union Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart has beaten Union Berlin 2-0 on the day that highly rated coach Sebastian Hoeness extended his contract until 2027. Hoeness was cited as a possible replacement for Thomas Tuchel when he leaves Bayern Munich in the summer. Hoeness ended speculation by signing a new deal. His team then went out and scored a goal in each half to cement its third place in the Bundesliga table. It was a night to forget for Berlin. András Schäfer was sent off in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.