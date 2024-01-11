Stuttering Roma travels to AC Milan without Mourinho and possibly Dybala

MILAN (AP) — Stuttering Roma could be without two key figures when it makes the trip north to face AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday. Coach José Mourinho is suspended and Roma could also be without key forward Paulo Dybala after he limped off at the end of the first half of Wednesday’s Italian Cup quarterfinal loss at city rival Lazio. That was Roma’s third loss in six matches in all competition. It has slipped to eighth in Serie A. Milan was also eliminated from the Italian Cup on Wednesday. But that was its first loss in seven matches as the Rossoneri have recovered from their own difficult period.

