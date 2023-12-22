Sturdivant scores 21, leads big finish for Georgia Tech against UMass

HONOLULU (AP) — Kyle Sturdivant scored 21 points and sealed the win with a pair of free throws, capping Georgia Tech’s rally from a double-digit deficit to defeat Massachusetts 73-70 at the Diamond Head Classic. Georgia Tech closed the game on an 18-6 run in which Sturdivant scored eight points, including the final six. After trailing by 11 with 13 minutes left, the Yellow Jackets tied it on a layup by Baye Ngondo and again on a 3-pointer by Naithan George with 3 minutes remaining. Sturdivant then added a layup and a couple of free throws for a 71-67 lead with 16 seconds left. Rahsool Diggins’ 3-pointer cut it to one with 9 seconds left before Sturdivant hit a pair from the line for the final margin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.