Sturdivant, Ndongo lead Georgia Tech to 85-76 win over Florida State in final home game

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Sturdivant scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, Baye Ndongo finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds and Georgia Tech pulled away to beat Florida State 85-76 on Saturday in the Yellow Jackets’ final home game. Naithan George scored 15 points and Tafara Gapare and Tyzhaun Claude both had 10 rebounds and eight points for the Yellow Jackets, who won back-to-back games for the first time since December and split the season series. Jamir Watkins scored 15 points, Cameron Corhen 14 and Baba Miller and Primo Spears 13 each for the Seminoles.

