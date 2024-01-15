Stunned Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t address Mike McCarthy’s future after wild-card loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he isn’t ready to discuss the future of coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott or anything else after a stunning playoff loss to Green Bay. Jones says the 48-32 wild-card loss at home is one of biggest surprises since he has been involved in sports. Dallas is looking at 29 years since the franchise’s last trip to the NFC championship game. It was the 1995 season, when the Cowboys won their fifth Super Bowl title. Prescott supports his coach and says his play should be part of the question about the future as well.

