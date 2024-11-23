Stubblefield accounts for 4 TDs, South Carolina State runs past Norfolk State 53-21

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Stubblefield threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead South Carolina State to a 53-21 win over Norfolk State. The Spartans led 14-10 after one quarter but the Bulldogs scored the next 29 points. Stubblefield scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard keeper late in the second quarter, capping a seven-play, 76-yard drive. Then he found Einaj Carter for 10-yard touchdown in the third as the Spartans pulled away. KZ Adams, who had 128 yards on 18 carries, then ran for a pair of touchdowns, making it 39-14 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.Jalen Daniels threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for the Spartans.

