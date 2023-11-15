Stuart’s 59-yard TD reception in final minutes lifts Toledo to 32-31 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio. (AP) — Jacquez Stuart took a short pass from Dequan Finn and turned it into a 59-yard score with 1:45 remaining to lift Toledo to its 10th straight victory, 32-31 over Bowling Green. Trailing 28-10 at the half, the Rockets outscored Bowling Green 22-3 in the second half to beat its I-75 rival for the 12th time in the last 14 meetings. Finn and Junior Vandeross III combined on a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Toledo got within 28-25 early in the fourth after Peny Boone’s 1-yard score followed by a two-point conversion pass.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.