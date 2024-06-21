Stuart Skinner making timely saves to help the Oilers claw back in the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has been a steadying presence for his team trying to come back in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Skinner stopped 61 of the 65 shots he faced in Games 4 and 5 after he and the Oilers were pushed to the brink, falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. It was the latest bounce back effort for the 25-year-old Edmonton native who was benched earlier in the playoffs. Skinner more than volume has made timely saves to keep the final going.

