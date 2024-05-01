Stuart Fairchild’s sensational catch robs Manny Machado of a 3-run homer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds center fielder Stuart Fairchild made a sensational leaping catch to rob Manny Machado of a three-run homer in the first inning of a series finale against the San Diego Padres. After Spencer Steer homered for the Reds with two outs in the first, it looked as if the Padres would surge ahead on Machado’s drive to right-center off Graham Ashcraft. But Fairchild tracked down the ball, leaped to make the catch and slammed into the low fence, with his cap flying off. Ashcraft turned and raised his right index finger toward Fairchild as some Padres looked on in disbelief from the dugout.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.