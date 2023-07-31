Stuart Broad enjoys fitting end to career by leading England to series-tying win in final Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — Stuart Broad delivered a fitting finale to his cricket career by taking the last two wickets to clinch England a series-tying victory on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes test against Australia. An Ashes series that had pretty much everything ended with one last dramatic twist as England produced a stirring recovery in the final session to dismiss the Australians for 334 and earn a 49-run victory at The Oval. The series finished 2-2. It was Broad who finished off the tourists by removing Todd Murphy and Alex Carey to take his final career tally of wickets to 604. The 37-year-old pacer announced Saturday he would be retiring after this test.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.