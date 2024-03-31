Stuani’s stoppage-time goal keeps Girona near the top of Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Cristhian Stuani scored in stoppage time as Girona beat Real Betis 3-2 to move closer to securing a top-four finish in the Spanish league. The home win strengthened Girona’s hold on third place. The Catalan club is nine points ahead of fourth-place Athletic Bilbao and 10 points in front of fifth-place Atletico Madrid. Atletico is the first team outside the Champions League qualification places. Athletic visits leader Real Madrid later Sunday while Atletico plays at midtable Villarreal on Monday. Girona visits Atletico next weekend in a key matchup with eight rounds remaining.

