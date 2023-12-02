Stuani leads Girona fightback over Valencia. Madrid beats Granada to stay top with Catalan club

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani has come off the bench to rally Girona past Valencia 2-1 and keep the season’s surprise package on top of the Spanish league. The 37-year-old Stuani started the stunning comeback with a goal in the 82nd minute from a cross by fellow substitute Yan Couto. The pair linked up again in the 88th for the winner. The league website credited Stuani with the goal but Stuani said he believed it was an own goal by Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera. The victory kept Girona level on points with Real Madrid after it eased to a 2-0 win over the relegation-threatened Granada.

