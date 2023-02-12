Strydom wins Singapore Classic for 2nd European Tour victory

SINGAPORE (AP) — South Africa’s Ockie Strydom shot a 9-under 63 to power up the leaderboard and clinch the Singapore Classic by one stroke from Finland’s Sami Valimaki. Strydom carded a final round of 63 _ the best score of the final day at Laguna National Golf Resort Club _ to finish at 19-under 269 overall for his second win on the European Tour after claiming the Alfred Dunhill championship in South Africa in December. Overnight leaders Wang Jeung-hun and Alejandro del Rey finished in a tie for third with Germany’s Marcel Schneider at 15-under.

