Struggling Yankees promote OF Pereira, INF Peraza from Triple-A; activate LHP Rodón

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have added some youth by recalling outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. New York also activated Carlos Rodón on Tuesday from the 15-day injured list to start the opener of a three-game series against Washington after the left-hander missed two weeks with a strained left hamstring. Outfielder Billy McKinney was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back spasm and outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment. The moves come amid the Yankees’ first eight-game losing streak since 1995.

