Struggling Titans dive into rebuilding by trading 2 starters for draft picks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got a jump on the NFL trade deadline by starting to stock up Wednesday on draft picks with a pair of trades. More moves are likely for a franchise mired in a 1-5 start that is the Titans’ worst since 2015 that cost Ken Whisenhunt his job after going 1-6 to open his second season. Tennessee could reach 1-6 Sunday after a game at Detroit (5-1). Coach Brian Callahan couldn’t address the moves when he talked with reporters midday. He called such moves the reality of the NFL. He also made clear the Titans didn’t expect this after being among the biggest spenders in free agency.

