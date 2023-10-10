Struggling Spanish club Sevilla hires former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso

MADRID (AP) — Struggling Spanish club Sevilla has hired former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso. Alonso replaces Jose Luis Mendilibar, who was fired on Sunday after the team’s poor start to the season. Sevilla is 14th in the Spanish league with eight points from eight matches. It next hosts league leader Real Madrid on Saturday. The 48-year-old Alonso helped Uruguay qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but couldn’t lead the team past the group stage. The former Valencia and Atletico Madrid player also coached Major League Soccer team Inter Miami and Mexican clubs Monterrey and Pachuca.

