Struggling Sevilla hires coach Flores to try to end poor run in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla has hired coach Quique Sánchez Flores to try to end its poor run and move further away from the relegation zone in the Spanish league. Flores replaces Diego Alonso. The Uruguayan coach was fired on Saturday after a 3-0 loss to Getafe at home. He left with the club in 17th place and just outside the relegation zone. The 58-year-old Flores signed a contract until 2025. He previously coached teams such as Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Getafe, Espanyol, Benfica and Watford. He also coached in the United Arab Emirates and China.

