Struggling Salzburg fires coach Lijnders ahead of Klopp’s arrival at Red Bull

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Salzburg has fired coach Pepijn Lijnders with the club 10 points off the lead in the Austrian league and unlikely to advance in the Champions League. Lijnders was hired by Salzburg, Austria’s biggest club, on a three-year contract in May after leaving Liverpool where he was the longtime assistant to Jurgen Klopp. Salzburg is fifth in the Austrian league after 16 games and way behind leader Sturm Graz, the defending champion who ended Salzburg’s run of 10 straight titles. Salzburg has won one of its six matches in the Champions League and is 32nd in the 36-team standings. Salzburg will be one of 12 teams playing in the Club World Cup in the United States next year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.