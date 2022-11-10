Struggling Rams aim to get back on track against Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals in a NFC West showdown on Sunday. Coming off a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol, the latest setback for the defending Super Bowl champions. The Cardinals, who lost 31-21 at the Seattle Seahawks, have lost three straight in the series. Los Angeles won 20-12 at Arizona in Week 3.

