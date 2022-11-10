Struggling Rams aim to get back on track against Cardinals

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) after scoring a 69-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals in a NFC West showdown on Sunday. Coming off a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol, the latest setback for the defending Super Bowl champions. The Cardinals, who lost 31-21 at the Seattle Seahawks, have lost three straight in the series. Los Angeles won 20-12 at Arizona in Week 3.

