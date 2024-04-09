Struggling Pirates closer Bednar is getting booed in his hometown. His teammates aren’t having it

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates two-time All-Star closer David Bednar is off to a rough start. Bednar blew his third save in four opportunities this season in a 5-3 loss to Detroit. The 29-year-old Bednar, a Pittsburgh native, was booed after letting a two-run lead slip away. Pirates first baseman chastised the fans for their behavior, calling it “unacceptable.” Bednar says control issues are his biggest problem at the moment. He added he plans to get with the coaching staff to figure out what the issue is. Even with Bednar struggling, the Pirates are off to a 9-3 start heading into a four-game series at Philadelphia.

