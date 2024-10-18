Struggling Panthers rule out 6 players for Sunday’s game at Washington, 3 others listed as doubtful

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are on a three-game losing streak and they have a growing list of injuries to deal with entering Sunday’s game at Washington. The Panthers have ruled out linebackers Josey Jewell, Claudin Cherelus and Jon Rhattigan, offensive tackle Taylor Moton, running back Jonathan Brooks and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, while outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy and safety Sam Franklin are doubtful. The Panthers also listed wide receivers Diontae Johnson and David Moore, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, center Andrew Raym, safety Nick Scott and tight end Tommy Tremble as questionable.

