Struggling Padres obtain Hill, Choi from the Pirates for 3 players

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The big-budget yet disappointing San Diego Padres acquired 43-year-old left-hander Rich Hill and first baseman/designated hitter Ji Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates for three players. The Padres are led by stars Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts, but are buried in fourth place in the NL West, 8 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, and five games out of the third wild-card spot, with four teams ahead of them. The Padres entered this season with World Series aspirations after reaching the NL Championship Series last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.