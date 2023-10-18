Struggling offenses lead to lowest-scoring week in the NFL since 2014

The NFL hadn’t experienced a week of inept offenses like it did this past weekend in nearly a decade. With superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen unable to generate even 20 points in their games, top defenses for Cleveland and the Jets shutting down high-powered attacks from San Francisco and Philadelphia, and young QBs struggling across the league, the NFL had its lowest-scoring week since 2014. Teams across the league scored an average of just 18.4 points in Week 6 for the lowest-scoring week in the NFL since Week 15 of the 2014 season when teams averaged 18.2 points.

