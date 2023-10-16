Struggling offense, costly mistakes continue to haunt Patriots in 21-17 loss to Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New England Patriots finally found some offense. Unfortunately for them, they also ran into the same self-inflicted mistakes that have haunted them most of the season during Sunday’s 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots are 1-5 for the first time with Bill Belichick as coach. It’s been an inept offense that has driven into the red zone just twice in its past 33 possessions. The loss came against a Raiders defense that came into the game allowing opposing offenses to score on 41.2% of their drives — 11th highest in the league.

