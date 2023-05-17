Struggling Mets call up infielder Mark Vientos from minor leagues

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Mark Vientos has been brought up to the struggling New York Mets after a hot start to the minor league season. The 23-year-old was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .333 with 11 doubles, 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 38 games. Luis Guillorme was optioned to Syracuse. Despite a major league record $355 million opening-day payroll, the Mets began the day with a 20-23 record and were 21st among the 30 teams in runs. New York had gone 6-16 following a 14-7 start.

