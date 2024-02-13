Struggling Mainz hires Danish coach Bo Henriksen to save Bundesliga status

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz has hired Bo Henriksen as coach as it tries to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Henriksen replaces Jan Siewert. He was dismissed Monday after less than three months in charge with Mainz second-to-last in the 18-team league. Henriksen joins from Swiss club Zurich and is the second Danish coach at Mainz this season after Bo Svensson resigned in November. Mainz hosts Augsburg on Saturday. Mainz has been ever-present in the top flight since 2009.

