Struggling Lyon signs veteran midfielder Matić from Rennes to boost survival bid

LYON, France (AP) — Struggling French club Lyon has signed veteran defensive midfielder Nemanja Matić from Rennes to boost its bid to avoid relegation. The 35-year-old Serb brings a wealth of experience from long stints with both Chelsea and Manchester United. Seven-time French champion Lyon lost 3-2 at home to Rennes on Friday night and sits in 16th place. He played for Roma last season before switching to Rennes.

