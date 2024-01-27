Struggling Lyon signs veteran midfielder Matić from Rennes to boost survival bid

By The Associated Press
FILE - PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, challenges for the ball with Rennes' Nemanja Matic during the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Paris Saint Germain, at the Roazhon Park Stadium, in Rennes, France, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Struggling French club Lyon signed veteran defensive midfielder Nemanja Matić from Rennes on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 to boost its bid to avoid relegation. Lyon paid 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million) for the 35-year-old Serbian, who signed a contract until June, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeremias Gonzalez]

LYON, France (AP) — Struggling French club Lyon has signed veteran defensive midfielder Nemanja Matić from Rennes to boost its bid to avoid relegation. The 35-year-old Serb brings a wealth of experience from long stints with both Chelsea and Manchester United. Seven-time French champion Lyon lost 3-2 at home to Rennes on Friday night and sits in 16th place. He played for Roma last season before switching to Rennes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.