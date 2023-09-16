Struggling Lyon hires former Italy defender Fabio Grosso as new coach

LYON, France (AP) — Struggling French club Lyon has hired former Italy defender Fabio Grosso as its new coach. Grosso replaces Laurent Blanc who left by mutual consent following a terrible start to the season. Lyon is in last place with only one point from four games. Lyon said that Grosso has a contract until the end of the season with the option for an extra season. He will watch the home game against promoted Le Havre on Sunday night and take charge of the team on Monday. Grosso won the World Cup with Italy as an attack-minded left back in 2006.

