Struggling Jets release backup running back Michael Carter in surprising move

The New York Jets waived running back Michael Carter in a surprising move for a team searching for answers on offense. Coach Robert Saleh hinted Monday that schematic and personnel changes could happen this week with New York off to a miserable start on offense. And the first move came a day later with Carter being cut. Carter had a promising rookie season had a rough second season and saw his role reduced mainly to third down duties this season with Breece Hall healthy and Dalvin Cook signed during training camp. The Jets have gone 36 drives without scoring a touchdown.

