Struggling Jaguars are facing a reality check after buying into preseason hype

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars may have gotten too comfortable or too confident. Or both. The Jaguars delivered one of their most disappointing performances in franchise history, a 37-17 stinker against Houston in which they were 7½-point favorites. Little went right for the home team, which has now dropped five in a row to Houston in Jacksonville and 10 of 11 overall in the series. Coach Doug Pederson suggested his players may have bought into all the preseason hype and are now facing a reality check as they head to London for two weeks.

