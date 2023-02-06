Struggling Hoffenheim fires André Breitenreiter as coach

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Struggling Hoffenheim has fired André Breitenreiter as coach after seven months in charge and a run of nine Bundesliga games without a win. Hoffenheim hasn’t won since beating last-place Schalke in the league and then the cup in mid-October. Breitenreiter’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 5-2 loss at relegation rival Bochum. It left the team 14th in the 18-team division, three points above the relegation zone. The 49-year-old Breitenreiter is the sixth Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.