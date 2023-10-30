Struggling Giants trade defensive lineman Leonard Williams to first-place Seahawks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The struggling New York Giants have traded defensive end Leonard Williams to the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks for a pair of draft picks. Both teams announced the deal Monday afternoon, roughly 24 hours before the NFL trading deadline ends. The Giants will receive a second-round draft choice in 2024 and a fifth-rounder in 2025 for Williams, who had a $32 million salary cap hit this season, the highest on the team. The Seahawks have a 5-2 record. The Giants are 2-6 after losing to the Jets in overtime on Sunday.

