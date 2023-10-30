Struggling Giants trade defensive lineman Leonard Williams to first-place Seahawks

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the first quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The struggling New York Giants have traded defensive end Leonard Williams to the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks for a pair of draft picks. Both teams announced the deal Monday afternoon, roughly 24 hours before the NFL trading deadline ends. The Giants will receive a second-round draft choice in 2024 and a fifth-rounder in 2025 for Williams, who had a $32 million salary cap hit this season, the highest on the team. The Seahawks have a 5-2 record. The Giants are 2-6 after losing to the Jets in overtime on Sunday.

