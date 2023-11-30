Struggling French club Lyon fires coach Fabio Grosso after less than 3 months in charge

LYON, France (AP) — Italian coach Fabio Grosso has been fired by Lyon after less than three months in charge of the struggling seven-time French champion. Grosso was fired after just eight league games in charge, having being hired in September as a replacement for Laurent Blanc with the mission to put the team back on track. Blanc left following a bad start to the season, with Lyon in last place with only one point from four games. The club remains bottom of the league after Grosso’s departure, with seven points from 12 matches and just one win. The 45-year-old Grosso played 75 games for Lyon from 2007-09. He had a contract until the end of the season.

