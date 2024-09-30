Struggling F1 team Alpine will pull the plug on Renault as its engine provider

Struggling Formula 1 team Alpine has confirmed it will no longer use its homemade Renault engines in 2026. Alpine says in a statement that its F1 engine factory at Viry-Chatillon on the outskirts of Paris will become an engineering center called Hypertech Alpine starting from the end of this year. It will be dedicated to the future Supercar Alpine as well as research into batteries and electric motors, and continue its endurance car and rally programs. Renault will therefore stop working on F1 engines for 2026 when new regulations come into place. F1 engines will continue to be supplied for 2025, after which Mercedes will reportedly provide Alpine’s engines.

