Struggling captain Mbappé once again left out of France squad

Struggling to make an impact at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé has again been left out of the France squad. The captain was not included on Thursday in coach Didier Deschamps’ squad for Nations League matches against Israel and Italy. Mbappé was already absent from the previous gathering because of a minor thigh injury. But this time Mbappé is not injured, and wanted to be selected, Deschamps said. Deschamps would not elaborate on his choice but says it is not related to recent reports in Swedish media that the striker was the subject of a rape investigation. France plays Israel on Nov. 14 in Paris then travels to Italy three days later.

