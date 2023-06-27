Struggling Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allows 11 runs in first minor league game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah was hit hard in his first game after returning to the minors, allowing 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game. The Blue Jays sent the struggling right-hander down on June 6 after the 2022 All-Star and AL Cy Young finalist couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros. Pitching for the FCL Blue Jays against the Yankees at New York’s minor league complex, the 25-year old gave up 11 hits, including two homers, two walks against a lineup comprised mostly of teenagers. He went 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA with Toronto,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.