Struggling Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allows 11 runs in first minor league game

By The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah works against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah was hit hard in his first game after returning to the minors, allowing 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings in a rookie-level Florida Complex League game. The Blue Jays sent the struggling right-hander down on June 6 after the 2022 All-Star and AL Cy Young finalist couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros. Pitching for the FCL Blue Jays against the Yankees at New York’s minor league complex, the 25-year old gave up 11 hits, including two homers, two walks against a lineup comprised mostly of teenagers. He went 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA with Toronto,

