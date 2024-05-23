Struggling Ajax hires Nice coach Francesco Farioli on 3-year contract

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Struggling Dutch powerhouse Ajax has signed Italian coach Francesco Farioli from Nice on a three-year deal to replace John van ‘t Schip and return the four-time European champion to its former glory. Ajax finished fifth in the top flight Eredivisie, 35 points behind champion PSV Eindhoven. Van ’t Schip was appointed in October as an interim for the remainder of the season after Ajax fired Maurice Steijn after just seven matches. The 35-year-old Farioli says he wants to return Ajax to the top of Dutch soccer by reconnecting “with the DNA of the club, aiming to bring new energy with a positive way of working and thinking.”

