Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her victory over Maria Sakkari, of Greece, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff thought he was done at the Madrid Open when he lost to Aslan Karatsev in the final round of qualifying last week. But on Friday the so-called lucky loser will be facing Karatsev again with a spot in the final on the line. The big-serving Struff upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3. The 33-year-old German had lost to Karatsev in qualifying but made it to the main draw after another player dropped out. Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka both won their semifinals and will meet for the title. It will be a rematch of the recent Stuttgart final won by Swiatek.

