Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka

MADRID (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff thought he was done at the Madrid Open when he lost to Aslan Karatsev in the final round of qualifying last week. But on Friday the so-called lucky loser will be facing Karatsev again with a spot in the final on the line. The big-serving Struff upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3. The 33-year-old German had lost to Karatsev in qualifying but made it to the main draw after another player dropped out. Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka both won their semifinals and will meet for the title. It will be a rematch of the recent Stuttgart final won by Swiatek.

