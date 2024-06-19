Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff has overcome a strong challenge from grass-court debutant Luciano Darderi, who saved nine match points before bowing out of their first-round match at the Halle Open. Struff, who hit 21 aces, was a break down in the decider but rallied past his rival 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (10) after fending off a match point in the final tiebreaker. Struff will next take on Stefanos Tstitsipas. It was Darderi’s first grass-court match on the ATP Tour. Darderi grabbed the spotlight in February when he won the title in Cordoba as a qualifier. He is now ranked 34th.

