Struff beats Tsitsipas at Halle Open, meets No. 1 Sinner next

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff made tidy work of Stefanos Tsitsipas a day after a marathon three-set victory at the grass-court Halle Open. The 34-year-old German won 6-4, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal match against top-ranked Jannik Sinner. Struff needed just 67 minutes to finish off sixth-seeded Tsitsipas after a 2 1/2-hour win over Luciano Darderi the day before.

