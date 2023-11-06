Stroud’s thoughts with incarcerated father after record performance for Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud had much bigger things on his mind than football after a record-setting performance in Houston’s win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. When asked about setting the NFL mark for most yards passing by a rookie with 470 yards and five touchdowns, he instead took the moment to talk about what he’s going through off the field. His father Coleridge Bernard Stroud, III, remains incarcerated after receiving a 38-years-to-life sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty to charges of carjacking, kidnapping and robbery in a drug-related incident. He said he talked to his father from a California prison this week and shared his hope that he might get out in time to one day see him play before talking more about widespread prison reform.

