Stroud feels ’embarrassed’ after Texans’ loss to a struggling Jets team in prime time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Stroud couldn’t believe it. Neither could his Houston Texans teammates. They were frustrated after a 21-13 loss to the New York Jets when they couldn’t get much going against a team that was seeing its season spiral after losing five straight games. Stroud completed just 11 of 30 passes for 191 yards for the Texans who played without injured receivers Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins. Stroud was also sacked eight times. Two touchdown catches in the fourth quarter, including an acrobatic one-handed catch by Garrett Wilson, gave the Jets the win.

