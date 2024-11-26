Strong’s late 3 lifts Boston College past Missouri State, 76-74 in Cayman Islands semifinal

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Elijah Strong knocked down a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left in overtime to lift Boston College to a 76-74 win over Missouri State to advance to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic. The Eagles will face Boise State, which held off South Dakota State 83-82, in Tuesday’s title game.

