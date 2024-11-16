Strong’s double-double carries Boston College past Temple for first win ever over Owls

BOSTON (AP) — Elijah Strong scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Donald Hand Jr. scored 17 points and Boston College held off Temple for a 72-69 win. BC’s Chas Kelley III made 1-of-2 foul shots with nine seconds remaining for the game’s final points. Opting not to foul, Mashburn’s desperation 3-point attempt to tie it was contested and he missed to end the game. Mashburn scored 23 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.