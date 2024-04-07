Stronghold edges Baffert’s favored Imagination to win Santa Anita Derby, earns Kentucky Derby berth

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Stronghold defeated favored Imagination in a furious duel to the finish and won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by a neck to earn a spot in next month’s Kentucky Derby. It will be the first Derby starter for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Antonio Fresu. Stronghold ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.98. In other Kentucky Derby preps on Saturday, Sierra Leone won the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths at Keeneland. Resilience won the $750,000 Wood Memorial by 2 1/4 lengths at Aqueduct. Both colts earned 100 qualifying points for the May 4 Kentucky Derby.

