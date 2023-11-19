Strong winds on Matterhorn mountain force another cancellation of women’s World Cup downhill race

LAGHI CIME BIANCHE, Italy (AP) — Persistent strong winds on the Matterhorn mountain have wiped out another women’s World Cup downhill. Gusts forced the cancellation of the first speed race of the season the day before. Organizers delayed the start time twice but called off the event as conditions failed to improve. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said the race jury and local organizers canceled the downhill “due to strong wind gusts” making a fair and safe race impossible. It was not immediately clear if or when both races would be rescheduled.

