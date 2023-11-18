Strong winds cancel women’s World Cup downhill race at Matterhorn mountain

LAGHI CIME BIANCHE, Italy (AP) — Strong winds forced the cancellation of a women’s World Cup downhill on the Matterhorn mountain. Two men’s races on the same course were wiped out because of snowfalls and gusts last week. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation initially delayed the program as the ski lifts could not be operated in the early morning. But FIS called off the race hours later as conditions failed to improve. Another women’s downhill is scheduled for Sunday. The cancellation marked the latest setback for organizers of the potentially iconic Zermatt-Cervinia downhills.

