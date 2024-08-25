Strong start from Joey Estes, 4-run 4th inning push Athletics past Brewers 4-3 to avoid sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Joey Estes allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings, and the Oakland Athletics scored four times in the fourth in a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

Estes (6-6) held the Brewers, who had scored 20 runs over the first two games of the series, to only two hits while striking out five and walking one. Mason Miller recorded his 21st save of the season, entering the game with two outs in the eighth and holding a one-run lead.

The 22-year-old Estes said he was able to effectively locate his fastball and his sweeper was also working well.

“I feel like I was just able to change eye levels a little bit and mix up counts,” Estes said.

Brewers starter Frankie Montas (6-9) sent down the A’s in order through the first three innings, but Oakland broke through in the fourth for four runs when its first five batters reached base.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Joey Estes throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez

“Our offense this whole home stand, we’ve struggled to score runs,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “So today was a great day in that the pitching lined up for us.”

Down 2-0, Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker and JJ Bleday led off the inning with consecutive singles. Shea Langeliers walked with the bases loaded, Seth Brown tied the game with a single and then Daz Cameron and Zack Gelof hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to give the A’s a 4-2 lead.

“We haven’t been able to string those hits together or build those innings like we did today in the fourth,” Kotsay said. “We’ve done a better job of it post-All-Star break, of not relying just strictly on the home run to win games. So that’s a part of the offense that we talk about, that we work on in (batting practice) … and to see it executed is a good feeling.”

Gary Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the second for the Brewers. Willy Adames cut Oakland’s lead to 4-3 with a solo home run in the seventh.

Montas pitched for the A’s from 2017 to 2022, finishing sixth in Cy Young voting in 2021 when he won 13 games.

“Once we got ahead 2-0, we didn’t do the job of putting the ball in play the right way,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “You’re going to lose major league games if you don’t do that.”

The A’s, who will play Sacramento next season before an intended move to Las Vegas in 2028, drew an announced crowd of 15,961 at the Coliseum.

Montas, who received a game ball postgame, said that pitching at the Coliseum one last time was “special.”

“I had my best season here at the Coliseum,” Montas said. “It’s always going to have a spot in my heart for sure.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Nick Mears (right forearm inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Mears had been dealing with discomfort for the past month, according to manager Pat Murphy. … LHP Aaron Ashby was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will transition to a bullpen role. “We felt like we needed to get somebody here as soon as possible,” Murphy said. “Our pen’s a little depleted.”

Athletics: IF Tyler Soderstrom (left wrist) is expected to ramp up his hitting progression this week. … IF Jacob Wilson (left hamstring strain) was set for another rehab appearance on Sunday with Triple-A Las Vegas and will be evaluated after the game, according to manager Mark Kotsay. … LHP Scott Alexander (left rotator cuff tendonitis) threw a bullpen session on Saturday and may face live hitters this week.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Milwaukee returns home for a three-game series against the Giants, with RHP Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.87 ERA) scheduled to start in the first game on Tuesday.

Athletics: Oakland travels to Cincinnati to play the Reds in a three-game series beginning on Tuesday. RHP Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.67 ERA) is scheduled to start the first game.

