Strong pitching puts Florida St, Oklahoma St one win from Women’s College World Series berths

Kathryn Sandercock has found her groove, and now Florida State is one win away from returning to the Women’s College World Series. Sandercock allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings as No. 3 seed Florida State defeated No. 14 seed Georgia 8-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-three Tallahassee Super Regional. Lexi Kilfoyl threw a complete game as No. 6 seed Oklahoma State defeated unseeded Oregon 8-1 on Thursday night in the first game of the Stillwater Super Regional. Florida State and Oklahoma State need one more win to advance.

